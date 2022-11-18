Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $45.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK opened at $41.62 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

