Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $45.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK opened at $41.62 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

