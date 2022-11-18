EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.67.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

About EQT AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.