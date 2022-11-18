EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.67.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.