CIBC Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GCG.A stock opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

