Morgan Stanley Boosts Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target to €26.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

