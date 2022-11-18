Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $440.50

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $339.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,701,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

