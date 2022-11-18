Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $151.64

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

