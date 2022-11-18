Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $384.16

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of KLA by 135.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 178,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in KLA by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.12. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

