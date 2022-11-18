Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

