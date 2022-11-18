Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $110.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AWI stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

