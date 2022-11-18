SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

