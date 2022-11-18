Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $73.60

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

