Energy Fuels’ (EFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR stock opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.43. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 27.09 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00.

Insider Activity

About Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

