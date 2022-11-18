United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. United Internet has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

