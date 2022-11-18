United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. United Internet has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.90.
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
