Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $104.29

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

