Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €22.00 at Berenberg Bank

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($34.02) to €22.00 ($22.68) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.87) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.87) to €22.00 ($22.68) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

Telenet Group stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

