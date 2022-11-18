Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 24 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of CHF 28.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.71.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

ZRSEF opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $398.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

