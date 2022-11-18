VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $388.81

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 388.81 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.61), with a volume of 748816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($4.67).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £657.98 million and a P/E ratio of 196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 449.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.90.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

