Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,989.0 days.
Amada Price Performance
AMDWF opened at $7.09 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.