Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,989.0 days.

AMDWF opened at $7.09 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

