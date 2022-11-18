BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of BP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. BP has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.88) to GBX 560 ($6.58) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.55) to GBX 527 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.11) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

