Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,500,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $19,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.