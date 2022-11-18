Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

