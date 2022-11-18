Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Drops By 8.1%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 444,864 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

