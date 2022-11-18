Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

