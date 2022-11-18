Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 399,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Genetron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron Trading Up 5.4 %

GTH stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Genetron has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

See Also

