Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.
In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
