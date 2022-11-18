Short Interest in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Drops By 7.9%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

About LiqTech International

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

