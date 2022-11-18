LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

