Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 8.0%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.00 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $702.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

