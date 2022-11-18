Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of BROGW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,450 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

