Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Curis Stock Down 3.8 %

CRIS opened at $0.86 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Curis

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

