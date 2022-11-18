FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

FINV opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 314,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

