Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

