William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SANG opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.