William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%.
Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.