Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.