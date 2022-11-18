IM Cannabis Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for IM Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 203.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 19.7 %

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

