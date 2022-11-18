Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

