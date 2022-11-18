HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.47.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
