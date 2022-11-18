Analysts Offer Predictions for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.
Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Up 27.6 %
About Emmaus Life Sciences
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.
