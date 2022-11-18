Analysts Offer Predictions for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Up 27.6 %

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.45.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.