Analysts Offer Predictions for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Up 27.6 %

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.45.

(Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.