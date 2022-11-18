Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

