FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Cut by Analyst

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quest Resource in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QRHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

QRHC stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $80,061.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $74,981.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock worth $515,046 over the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

