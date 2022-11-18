Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.



