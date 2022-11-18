Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

