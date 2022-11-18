Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.72.
Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
