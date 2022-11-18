Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.