Contrasting Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.58 $392.25 million $2.05 67.84 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.59 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.27

Chimera Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 8.81% 3.34% 1.66% Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84%

Dividends

This table compares Sun Communities and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Sun Communities pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sun Communities and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.