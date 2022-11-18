Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$105.50 and a 1 year high of C$161.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95.
About Lassonde Industries
