Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$105.50 and a 1 year high of C$161.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

