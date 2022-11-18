Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.75 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.22 million and a P/E ratio of 56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

