Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LB opened at C$32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

