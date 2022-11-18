Reviewing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 45,393.29 -$14.71 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $332.74 million 12.99 $29.31 million $0.32 81.91

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares MassRoots and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MassRoots and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $33.46, indicating a potential upside of 27.67%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than MassRoots.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

