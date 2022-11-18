NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.34.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

