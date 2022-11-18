Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $19.18

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

